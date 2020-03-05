Garment workers’ demand

Karnataka

The announcement of “Vanitha Sangathi”, to provide free monthly bus passes to one lakh women labourers working in garment factories in Bengaluru, has been widely welcomed by the workers in Mandya and Ramanagaram districts. Nevertheless, they expressed their displeasure over the Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa restricting the benefits to Bengaluru.

There are a good number of garment factories operating in Channapatna, Ramanagaram, Bidadi, Magadi, Kanakapura, Mandya, Maddur, Srirangapatna, Nagamangala and other parts of Mandya and Ramanagaram districts. Nearly, 30,000 women, from teenagers to elderly women, from both the districts are working there, said Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) leader Shalini. The lack of proper transportation facilities has been prompting them to travel in three-wheelers.

Many had lost their lives in road accidents in recent years, said Sharmila, a workers’ leader at a factory in Maddur. The government should extend the benefits to workers across the State, she added.

According to Malini, a member of All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA) in Ramanagaram, the workers will submit a memorandum to Mr. Yediyurappa shortly demanding the extension of the “Vanitha Sangathi”.

