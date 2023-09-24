ADVERTISEMENT

Garment workers’ convention seeks revoking amendments to Factories Act 2023

September 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Garment workers’ convention held on Sunday in the city jointly organised by Munnade, Sadhana, and Samruddhi at Devraj Urs Bhavan called for the revoking of the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023.

Former Minister, P.G.R. Sindhia who inaugurated the event emphasised the need for the government to provide adequate facilities to garment workers acknowledging their significant contribution to the economy. He urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the long-standing issue of poor wages. He said 60% to 70% women comprise the total workforce of this industry. 

The convention unanimously called to revoke Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act 2023, which workers deemed detrimental to their safety and well-being. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US