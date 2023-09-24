HamberMenu
Garment workers’ convention seeks revoking amendments to Factories Act 2023

September 24, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Garment workers’ convention held on Sunday in the city jointly organised by Munnade, Sadhana, and Samruddhi at Devraj Urs Bhavan called for the revoking of the Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act, 2023.

Former Minister, P.G.R. Sindhia who inaugurated the event emphasised the need for the government to provide adequate facilities to garment workers acknowledging their significant contribution to the economy. He urged the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to address the long-standing issue of poor wages. He said 60% to 70% women comprise the total workforce of this industry. 

The convention unanimously called to revoke Factories (Karnataka Amendment) Act 2023, which workers deemed detrimental to their safety and well-being. 

