Garment units can function with 50% workforce

Following demands by garments manufacturers and unions, the State government on Wednesday permitted garments units to operate with 50% of its workforce strictly adhering to COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, during the 14-day lockdown.

Movement of workers and staff to the units will be allowed by showing a valid ID and authorization letters issued by industries concerned, said an addendum to guidelines issued by N. Manjunath Prasad, Principal Secretary, Revenue Department.

Over 8 lakh workers, largely women, have been working in the garment sector in Karnataka. The government has already permitted other industries to operate during the lockdown.