Garment factory polluting waterbodies in Shivamogga, allege villagers

September 14, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Shivamogga

Farmers from Machenahalli and neighbouring villages in Shivamogga taluk stage a protest against Shahi Exports, a garment factory

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of several villages in Shivamogga taluk staging a protest at Machenahalli near Shivamogga, against a garment firm on Thursday, September 14. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Farmers from Machenahalli and neighbouring villages in Shivamogga taluk staged a protest against Shahi Exports, a garment factory, at Machenahalli alleging that the firm has been polluting waterbodies in the locality by releasing untreated effluents.

The residents alleged that the industry had damaged their lives as well as the lives of the cattle. The dust from the industry settled on the structures nearby and impacted minor industries operating in the industrial area.

Residents staging a protest at Machenahalli near Shivamogga. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Ayanur Manjunath, Former MP, addressing the protesters, said that the industry got the land at discounted rate and received benefit further in the form of subsidies. “The industry is not following the guidelines meant for garment industries. The pollution control board has also issued notice. We should demand for its closure and hold the industry accountable for the damage it has caused over the years,” he said.

Sripathi, an environmentalist, said the industries were vital to generate jobs and better people’s financial condition. However, local residents would not tolerate if the industries were harming their health. “The pollution control board should assess the situation and take proper measures,” he said. Sharada Puryanaik, Shivamogga Rural MLA, extended support to the protesters.

When The Hindu contacted M.S. Maheshwarappa, Environment Officer of Karnataka State Pollutional Control Board, he said the board had issued notices earlier asking the industry to follow the guidelines in handling the effluents. “Again, we collected samples from the waterbodies recently and sent for laboratory tests. The reports are expected in a week. We will take further action as per the test reports,” he said.

