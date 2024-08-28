Garlic, onion get expensive as weather conditions hit supply chain

For the second time this year, the price of garlic has touched ₹350-₹400 per kg in the wholesale markets and around ₹400-₹500 in retail. Its price has gone up by almost ₹60 per kg in the last week, as untoward weather conditions have led to a supply crunch in the market.

Earlier in February, due to a delayed sowing-harvesting cycle, garlic was selling at ₹400-₹500 per kg in the markets. This time, traders said that the harsh summer season affected the quality of the new crop.

“Most of the garlic supply comes from Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Uttar Pradesh. The crop is planted from September to October and harvested from January to March. Because the summer in March was especially harsh this year, the crops coming from UP and Gujarat were spoiled. Hence, the entire country is depending on garlic from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, which has led to a shortfall of supply,” said Deepak J Shah, Secretary of Bengaluru Wholesale Garlic Traders’ Association.

Similarly, the price of onions has also gone up by ₹10-₹15 per kg, even in wholesale markets, due to a shortage of supply. B. Ravi Shankar, secretary of the Onion Merchants’ Association of Bengaluru, attributed the price hike to the loss of crops in Karnataka and stockpiling by Maharashtra suppliers.

“Maharashtra farmers harvest onions in May-June and stockpile them. They release them into the market in small batches when it rains, and it is said that 50% of crops (in other places) have gone bad. Karnataka’s farmers harvest onions in August but some of it has gone bad because of the rains. We are hoping that the onions which will be harvested in September will be of good quality,” Mr. Shankar explained.

He expects prices to reduce in the next week if there are no heavy rains that cause crop damage. “If it rains heavily before September and crop gets damaged, prices will go up again. If it does not rain, prices will come down in the next week,” he said.

Consumers are cutting corners by buying fewer quantities of onions than usual, hoping that prices will reduce next week. Bramara, a shopper at Madivala market, said, “10 days ago, I was able to buy three kilos of onions for ₹100, but today (Tuesday), I could only buy one and a half kilos for ₹100. I am hoping that prices come down next week so I can buy the remaining quantity.”

Meanwhile, the monsoon has also led to the prices of some green leafy vegetables like coriander and spinach to shoot up. A bunch of coriander is selling at anywhere between ₹40 and ₹80 depending on the quality, while spinach is selling at ₹40-₹50 per bunch. Hamsalekha, a vegetable seller in Jayanagar, said, “The price in wholesale markets has only gone up to ₹40 a bunch for coriander. On top of that, we have to shell another ₹30 on transport. We have to sell it at these prices to make a profit of at least ₹10.”