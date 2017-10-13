Garbage ‘procession’ in Kolar

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha functionaries conducted a strange agitation in Kolar on Friday to draw attention to the garbage problem. They filled bags with garbage and dragged them on the road from the old bus stand area up to the zilla panchayat office.
The non-clearance of garbage by the city municipal council (CMC) has caused an unhygienic condition in the city. It also caused stray dog and pig menace, the KRRS activists alleged.
Receiving a memorandum from the protesters, district in-charge Minister K.R. Rameshkumar and MP K.H. Muniyappa expressed displeasure over the inaction of the CMC administration, both elected body and officers, in connection with maintaining hygienic conditions.
