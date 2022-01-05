Garbage goes out, rangoli comes in

Tarikere Town Municipal Council takes up cleanliness drive with the help of women’s groups

Tarikere Town Municipal Council, on Tuesday, conducted a programme to clean up places known for dumping of garbage in the town with the help of volunteers from women’s organisations. The participants cleared the municipal waste, drew rangoli and spread awareness on the importance of maintaining cleanliness among the public.

Tarikere TMC has been among the few urban local bodies with a good track record in maintaining cleanliness. It bagged the third rank in the 2021 Swacha Sarvekshana Survey among the TMCs in the State. And, it stood 17th among town municipal councils in the south zone in the national-level ranking. “We want to improve our position this year by addressing garbage-vulnerable points in the town. Hence, we launched this initiative with the help of voluntary organisations”, said Tahira Tasmin, environmental engineer of the council.

The council had identified 37 spots where the public dump garbage. Among them, four were selected for cleaning on Tuesday. The council allotted such spots located in wards 11, 17, 4 and 21 to the voluntary organisations. Members of Tarikere taluk units of Innerwheel Club, Mamata Mahila Samaja, Kanaka Mahila Samaja and Ishwariya Brahmakumari Sangha joined hands with the council.

“Besides the volunteers from private organisations, elected representatives of the council and workers cleaned up the blackspots and drew rangoli. Once the places known for dumping waste are cleaned up and made attractive with drawings, people do not throw dirt there. We want to extend this activity to all blackspots in the town”, said Mahanthesh, Chief Officer of the council.

Council president T.M.Ranganath, vice-president Yashodamma and standing committee president Dadapeer took part in the activity.

The town generates around 16 tonnes of municipal waste every day. The council has an integrated waste management site on the town outskirts. The municipal waste is collected by council vehicles and processed at the landfill site. “Now our efforts are to encourage people to make better use of the system in place to collect and process the waste. Our initiative has shown signs of change as all the four places cleaned on Tuesday, remained so a day later as well. Our staff will be visiting those areas every day and if we keep a vigil for some more days. We are hopeful that people will cooperate with us to keep them clean”, Mr. Mahantesh said.

The council has also put up boards cautioning that those litter public places would be penalised.