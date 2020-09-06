Garbage-free city drive organised

Officials launching the city cleanliness drive in Kalaburagi on Saturday.

KALABURAGI

06 September 2020 00:31 IST

Snehal Sudhakar Lokhande, newly-appointed Commissioner of Kalaburagi City Corporation, conducted a major drive against the dumping of waste and garbage on the roadside in market areas and other localities in the city on Saturday.

Mr. Lokhande, distributed dustbins to some shops. He advocated the use of dustbins to owners of commercial establishments and street vendors, urging them to segregate waste and keep the city clean.

He said that those who could afford to buy dustbins for themselves should do so and let free dustbins be for street vendors who could not. Directions were given to environmental engineers to take action against the commercial establishments against the dumping of waste on the road. The garbage collectors would visit and collect waste from the shops, he added.

