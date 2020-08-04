Garbage contractor, pourakarmikadie of COVID-19-related causes

Relatives of a garbage collection contractor of the Belagavi City Corporation have complained that the contractor died of COVID-19-related causes as he could not get a ventilator in time.
The contractor was admitted to the government hospital on Monday after he felt unwell. He was shifted to the intensive care unit where delay in supplying him oxygen led to his death, they said. This amounts to medical negligence, his relatives told journalists at the district hospital here on Tuesday.
“Some doctors told us that there were only 11 ventilators in the COVID-19 ward that has over 350 beds. We asked them why there was no scarcity of ventilators for the rich who were getting all the benefits? They had no answer,” said the brother of the deceased.
Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath said that he would order an inquiry into the issue. He also said that the district administration would request the State government to supply more ventilators to the district.
Meanwhile, a woman pourakarmika working on contract basis was among those who died. She used to clean the streets in ward number 31. She was admitted to hospital on Sunday. She died of difficulty in breathing and other complications. She used to work for the contractor who died of COVID-19-related causes. Her family members said that now that her employer was dead, they had nowhere to go to seek compensation.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath