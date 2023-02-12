ADVERTISEMENT

Garag seer Sri Channabasava Swami passes away

February 12, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Seer of Garag Madivaleshwara Kalmath Sri Channabasava Swami | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Seer of Garag Madivaleshwara Kalmath Sri Channabasava Swami breathed his last on Sunday morning. He was 88.

Known for his service in the field of education and also social service, the seer has had a large following in and around Dharwad. He set up educational institutions in rural areas.

The funeral of the seer will be held on the mutt premises on Monday, at noon. The funeral procession will begin from Hangaraki village at 7.30 a.m. on Monday and reach Garag village where the mortal remains will be taken out in a procession on the streets of the village.

Seers from various mutts of the region are expected to participate in the funeral and pay their tributes to the seer.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, the former Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar, Members of Legislative Assembly Amrut Desai and Arvind Bellad and other leaders have mourned the demise of the seer.

