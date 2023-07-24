HamberMenu
Ganja worth ₹63.46 lakh seized in Bidar

July 24, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Acting on a tip-off, Santhpur Police in Bidar district, on Monday, seized 63.460 kg of ganja worth ₹63.46 lahk and arrested a man in this connection.

As per information provided by the police, they received information about three people smuggling the prohibited drug on two motorcycles on Wadagaon-Bidar Road and a Santhpur Police team, headed by Mallikarjun Ikkalaki, Circle Inspector attached to Aurad Circle, stopped the motorcycles near Soralli Cross at about 11.15 a.m. on Monday.

The police said that only one accused could be arrested as the other two managed to escape from the spot.

Along with the drug, the police have also seized the motorcycles.

A case has been registered at Santhpur Police Station under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

