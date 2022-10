ADVERTISEMENT

Lingadahalli police arrested two brothers on charges of growing ganja in the backyard of their house at Lingadahalli in Tarikere taluk on Thursday. The arrested are Bharat Ram, 31 and Shatrugna Ram, 30.

Police conducted the raid based on a tip-off and recovered 710 grams of ganja plant from them. A case has been registered against them under the NDPS Act.