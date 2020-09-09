Ganja seized, two arrested

HUBBALLI

09 September 2020 20:15 IST

Based on a tip-off, the Hubballi Town Police arrested four persons and seized 450 grams of ganja from them on Wednesday.

The accused were arrested when they were trying to sell the drug at Rajgopal Nagar near Hubballi Railway Station.

The names of the arrested have been given as Altaf Nadaf (38), Ningappa Chikkoppa (25), Waseem Shaikh (28) and Rohan Habeeb (19), all residents of Hubballi. The Town Police have registered a case.

Two arrested

Dharwad Suburban Police have arrested two persons on the charge of conspiring to create a group clash in the backdrop of the recent murder of history-sheeter “Fruit” Irfan. The names of the arrested persons were given as Mohammed Jaffar Peerzade (38) and Mohammed Asif Mulla (25), both residents of Dharwad. The two reportedly called themselves as bodyguards of the slain history-sheeter and issued a threat stating that they would avenge the crime.