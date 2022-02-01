Ganja seized, man arrested

KALABURAGI

01 February 2022 01:19 IST

The Bidar Police on Monday arrested a man and seized 342 kg ganja near Dubalgundi Cross in Humnabad taluk of Bidar district.

The contraband was reportedly being transported from Bidar to Solapur in Maharashtra.

The seized ganja has been estimatedat ₹34.20 lakh.

The police also seized a vehicle used for transporting the ganja.

Based on a tip-off, the police team, led by Circle Inspector of Police Mallikarjun Yatnoor, under the supervision of the Superintendent of Police of Bidar Dekka Kishore Babu, launched then operation to give a chase to the vehicle and stopped it at Dubalgundi Cross.

The police found the contraband hidden in sealed packets inside the vehicle and arrested the man, while three of his accomplices managed to escape from the spot.