Ganja seized in Ballari

KALABURAGI

01 October 2020 21:04 IST

Acting on a tip-off, Ballari Police have arrested five people and seized 57 kg ganja worth about ₹ 11,40,000.

A. Rasool Khan (45) from Kallur village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, C. Nagaraj (25) from Kondapuram village in Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, Mohammad Jaffer (42) from Prashanth Nagar in Ballari city, M. Ramu (43) from Prashanth Nagar in Ballari city and Syed Mohammad Azar (29) from Jagriti Nagar in Ballari city are the accused.

The police said that two more accused, Venu Naidu from Anantapur and Doula from Ballari, are absconding.

Advertising

Advertising

As per information provided by the police, they received the tip-off on ganja being transported by an autorikshaw in DC Nagar and Prashant Nagar area and a police team, led by Police Inspector G.R. Shanmukhappa, intercepted the vehicle.