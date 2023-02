February 12, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Acting upon a tip-off, a team of police, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police K. Basavaraj, raided a house in Ranipet area in Ballari and seized 3.360 kg of ganja, valued at nearly ₹1,00,000, on Sunday.

D. Doula, a 35-year-old ganja peddler from the same area, along with Meenakshi, Bhuvanesh and Agasar Ganesh, who helped him in smuggling and illegally selling ganja, have been taken into custody.

A case has been registered at Brucepet Police Station.