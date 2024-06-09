Ganja seized, four arrested in Haveri

The Town Police seized 9.9 kg dry ganja worth ₹7.91 lakh being smuggled near the railway underbridge in Haveri and arrested four people.

The police intercepted the accused while they were carrying ganja for distribution.

The accused have been identified as Dilleppa Alalagere and Sahil Karjagi, residents of Nagendranamatti in Haveri, Faruq Ahmed Kunchur and Ismailsab Nadaf, resident of Subhas Circle, said a release by Additional Superintendent of Police C. Gopal.

A team, led by Circle Inspector of Police Motilal Pawar, Sub-Inspector of Police Raghu T., conducted the raid.

A case has been registered under NDPS Act.