Ganja seized, five held

Hassan

07 December 2021 19:17 IST

In two separate cases, Shivamogga Police arrested five people, including a woman, and seized ganja worth over ₹1.71 lakh from them in two days.

Shikaripur Town Police, acting on a tip-off, conducted a raid at Kumbara Gundi Azadi Nagar and arrested Yasir Pasha, 27, and Shahnaz Begum, 53, on Sunday and seized 4.4 kg of ganja, worth over ₹ 1.11 lakh, and a two-wheeler from them. The accused allegedly sold ganja.

In another case, Shivamogga Rural Police arrested Suresh, 40 of Jagaluru in Davangere district, Tippesh Yadav, 27 of Challakere in Chitradurga district and Mubarak of Shivamooga at Purle village near Shivamogga on Saturday. The police seized little over two kg of ganja worth over ₹61,000 from them.

The police have registered cases under the NDPS Act in both cases.