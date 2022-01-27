Ganja sale has come down in Shivamogga, says SP

The consumption and sale of ganja have come down in Shivamogga, following serious efforts to nab those involved in the illegal trade, said Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M .Laxmi Prasad on Thursday.

Speaking to presspersons in an interaction programme, the SP said those into this illegal activity had changed their mode of operation. “Only those who call up the peddlers personally, get the stuff delivered. We have succeeded in controlling the supply of ganja from Andhra Pradesh. However, some people are getting it from other sources. Earlier, if we checked 10 people on suspicion of possessing ganja, we used to get at least six-seven people with the stuff. Now, it has come down to one or two”, the officer said.

The police, he said, had plans to bring down the illegal sale of liquor in rural areas substantially. As long as the sale of illegal liquor continued in rural areas, the number of crimes would continue to grow. The crime rate could be reduced if the sale of liquor was restricted in rural areas.

Further, the SP said bringing down the crime rate by involving the public through various means was one of his priorities in the district. The policemen would be trained on receiving complaints from the public and how to respond to people who approach them seeking help. The staff had been using Whatsapp groups to reach out to different sections of society. “Efforts are on to better the image of police among the public. The police are joining the social media groups of workers, teachers, merchants, autorickshaw drivers. This helps police understand the problems if any, these people face.”

The officer said the department had taken measures necessary to speed up police verification with regard to issuing passports or getting clearances for government recruitment.

Shivamogga Press Trust president N. Manjunath, secretary Nagaraj Nerige and Media Academy member Gopal Yadigere were present.