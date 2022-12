Ganja plants seized

December 26, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST

A man has been arrested on charges of cultivating ganja plants on a vacant plot in Udaigiri here. Ganja plants weighing 14.80 kg worth ₹3 lakh were seized. Acting on a definite information, the Udaigiri police raided the plot in survey number 48 in Lal Ghat area and found ganja plants grown in the vacant plot. They uprooted six ganja plants, including two dried ones, grown on the site. ADVERTISEMENT

