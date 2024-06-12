GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganja plants seized in areca plantation in Tirthahalli taluk

Published - June 12, 2024 07:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Tirthahalli Police raided and seized ganja plants at Huttalli in Tirthahalli taluk on Tuesday.

Tirthahalli Police raided and seized ganja plants at Huttalli in Tirthahalli taluk on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Tirthahalli police raided a farm at Huttalli on Tuesday and seized 14 ganja plants grown on an areca plantation.

The police team, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Gajanana Vaman Sutara, conducted the raid following a tip-off. The team found 14 plants of ganja grown on the plantation belonged to Gurumurthy, a resident of Huttalli. The worth of 9.5 kg of seized plants had been estimated at ₹2.5 lakh.

Tirthahalli Police have booked the case against the accused under the NDPS Act. The raid was conducted under the guidance of Superintendent of Police G.K. Mithun Kumar, Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Bhoomareddy, and A.G. Cariappa, said a press release.

