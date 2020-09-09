Ganja plants seized from sugarcane field

The ganja plants in Sangapur village of Chincholi taluk in Kalaburagi district that were seized on Tuesday.

KALABURAGI

09 September 2020 08:46 IST

Kalaburagi Police seized ganja plants from an agricultural field in Sangapur village in Chincholi taluk of Kalaburagi district on Tuesday.

Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George said that a team led by Chincholi Deputy Superintendent of Police raided the sugarcane field belonging to Chandru Rathod and seized the ganja plants that weighed around 88 kg.

The police arrested Chandru Rathod’s son Ramesh Rathod and sent him to judicial custody. Chandru Rathod is yet to be arrested. Konchavaram Police have registered a case.

Advertising

Advertising

Hookah bar raided

Hassan Special Correspondent writes:

Holenarasipur Police on Monday raided a house at Honnashetti Halli in Holenarasipur taluk and arrested a person on the charge of running an illegal hookah bar and seized 74 grams of ganja from him. The police gave name of the arrested as Suhas (40), a resident of Honnashetti Halli.

Based on a tip-off, Holenarasipur Rural Police conducted the raid. The accused was selling ganja to his customers at his hookah bar. He was running the bar in his house located on the outskirts of the village. The value of the seized ganja has been estimated at ₹ 5,000. Holenarasipur Rural Police have registered a case.

On Tuesday, Hassan Police arrested a person on the charge of possessing ganja in Hassan. The police seized 180 grams of ganja from Sathish (24), a resident of Mothi Colony in the Pension Mohalla Police limits.

The accused was getting ganja from his contacts in Bengaluru and selling them at a higher price in Hassan. A few college students were said to be his regular customers.

Acting on a tip-off, the police took Sathish into custody and interrogated him. He has been remanded in judicial custody. Pension Mohalla Police have registered a case.