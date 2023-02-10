Ganja, mobile phones among items recovered from Mysuru jail during raid

February 10, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - MYSURU

About 20 grams of ganja, five mobile phones, weapons made out of knife, scissors and spoon, besides ₹15,000 cash were among the items recovered from Mysuru jail during a recent raid.

A press statement from the police said a surprise raid was carried out on the premises of Mysuru Central Jail on Wednesday.

Personnel from the commando force and dog squad trained to sniff out narcotics were part of the raid led by City Police Commissioner Ramesh B. and Deputy Commissioners of Police M. Muthuraj and Jahnavi S. Chief Superintendent of Mysuru Central Jail Divyashree was also present.

Meanwhile, the City police has rounded up a total of 22 persons belonging to the third gender, who were found seeking alms at different circles and traffic junctions in the City on Wednesday.

A statement from the police said the action followed complaints received from the general public that they were trying to extort money from the public in the guise of seeking alms.

In another operation, the police picked up eight persons, who were begging at different traffic junctions in the city. They were taken away to the Destitute Home for Rehabilitation, the police statement added.