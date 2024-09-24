Ganja, liquor, and cash seized in surprise Lokayukta raids at excise offices

A series of raids conducted by Lokayukta teams on 62 offices of the Excise Department found around 450 grams of ganja, several bottles of liquor and unaccounted cash of ₹2 lakh, have been seized along with several files for verification.

ADVERTISEMENT

The search was launched after warrants were issued by Lokayukta B.S. Patil, who himself inspected the excise office in Byatarayanapura. Upa Lokayukta B. Veerappa inspected the excise office in Yeshwatpur.

“Around 250 grams of ganja was found in the Byatarayanapura office and around 200 grams in the Yeshwantpur office. Notices have been issued to the officials concerned seeking an explanation,” said Mr. Patil, speaking after the raids.

ADVERTISEMENT

Complaints galore

The raids were carried out based on 132 complaints received large-scale irregularities and corruption among the excise officials. Some of the complainants even provided pen drives as documentary evidence, Mr. Patil added. The allegations are being investigated, he said.

Several applications filed at the excise offices were also pending approval, with no official explanation, which indicates large-scale corruption, Mr. Patil explained.

“During the raid, several files were seized, and the officials were given time for an explanation about the liquor and drugs that were seized. There were no cases registered, and there was no mention of seizure or any documents about the money, ganja and liquor seized,” he said.

“We have asked the police wing of the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation based on their report. Necessary action will be taken,” Mr. Patil said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.