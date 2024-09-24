GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ganja, liquor, and cash seized in surprise Lokayukta raids at excise offices

Updated - September 24, 2024 10:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A series of raids conducted by Lokayukta teams on 62 offices of the Excise Department found around 450 grams of ganja, several bottles of liquor and unaccounted cash of ₹2 lakh, have been seized along with several files for verification.

The search was launched after warrants were issued by Lokayukta B.S. Patil, who himself inspected the excise office in Byatarayanapura. Upa Lokayukta B. Veerappa inspected the excise office in Yeshwatpur.

“Around 250 grams of ganja was found in the Byatarayanapura office and around 200 grams in the Yeshwantpur office. Notices have been issued to the officials concerned seeking an explanation,” said a senior official.

Complaints galore

The raids were carried out based on 132 complaints received large-scale irregularities and corruption among the excise officials. Some of the complainants even provided pen drives as documentary evidence, the official added. The allegations are being investigated.

Several applications filed at the excise offices were also pending approval, with no official explanation, which indicates large-scale corruption, the official said.

“During the raid, several files were seized, and the officials were given time for an explanation about the liquor and drugs that were seized. There were no cases registered, and there was no mention of seizure or any documents about the money, ganja and liquor seized,” he said.

“We have asked the police wing of the Lokayukta to initiate an investigation based on their report. Necessary action will be taken,” Mr. Patil said.

Published - September 24, 2024 10:11 pm IST

