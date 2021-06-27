As much as 999.153 kg of ganja, which was seized by the police during raids in 26 cases reported in different police stations across Kalaburagi district, was destroyed on Saturday to observe the International Day Against Drug Abuse. In a media release, Superintendent of Police Simi Mariam George said that ganja was destroyed on a cement factory premises in Wadi Police Station limits at noon on Saturday as per regulations in force. The decision to destroy the drug was taken by the Drug Disposal Committee, she added.
Ganja destroyed
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
June 27, 2021 20:57 IST
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
June 27, 2021 20:57 IST
