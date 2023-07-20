Gangubai Music University to tie up with local institutions to offer short-duration courses in the districts

July 20, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Mysuru-based Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hangal Music and Performing Arts University, which hitherto used to offer various courses on its Mysuru campus only, will from now onwards offer courses at various places by signing memorandums of understanding with local institutions.

Addressing presspersons at SJMVS Arts and Commerce College for Women in Hubballi on Thursday, Vice-Chancellor of KSGH Music and Performing Arts University Nagesh V. Bettakote said that now any registered educational institution can sign an MoU with the university to offer courses in dance, music and perfoming arts.

“Already, the Governor has given his assent for signing MoUs with local institutions. Consequently, the university has tied up with seven educational institutions in the State to offer courses,” he said.

Prof. Bettakote said that already MoUs have been signed with Global Centre for Excellence founded by violinist L. Subramanyam, Drishti Art Centre of danseuse Anuradha Vikrant, MES Educational Institution and Seshadripuram Educational Institution to offer various courses.

Karnataka State Folklore University at Gotagodi in Shiggaon taluk too has signed an MoU with the university for offering courses in folk art forms. And, several other institutions have submitted proposals for running courses. Eligible institutions will be given permission to offer courses from the academic year 2023-24, he said.

Vidwat examinations

Prof. Bettakote said that earlier Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEEB) used to conduct music, dance and performing arts examinations. Now, the State government has given the responsibility to the KSGH Music and Performing Arts University to conduct Junior, Senior and Vidwat examinations and issue certificates.

“The university is taking steps to ensure quality in curriculum and efficient use of technology for conducting the examinations in a transparent manner. The examination dates will be fixed after interacting with scholars in the field of dance and music,” he said.

To a query, he said that institutions can sign MoUs with the university before July 30 for offering various courses and the examinations will be conducted after November.

He said that institutions can apply through the university website and impart lessons as per the university and UGC curriculum. And, a minimum of 20 students can be admitted to each course. Those with diploma in dance and music can apply and the fee structure for the courses will be similar to degree courses.

The institutions will have to remit 25% of the fee collected to the university and they will be allowed to offer certificate courses of a duration of six months and one year, he explained.

To another query, Prof. Bettakote said that the government has released a grant of ₹1.5 cr to the university and full-time teachers have been appointed. This apart, a request will be made to the government for the recruitment of permanent staff for the university, he said.

Principal of SJMVS College Cecilia D’souza and others were present.