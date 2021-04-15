Gangubai Hangal’s son lodges complaint against daughter, son-in-law

HUBBALLI

15 April 2021 18:26 IST

He has accused them of breaking open the museum named after the doyenne of Hindustani music

Nonagenarian Baburao Hangal, the eldest son of legendary vocalist Gangubai Hangal, has lodged a complaint against his daughter Anita and son-in-law Mahesh Talakad for breaking open the music museum containing the prized possessions of his late mother.

On Monday evening, Mr. Baburao Hangal along with his son Arun Hangal and another daughter Madhavi Joshi addressed a press conference to explain the shock delivered to him by his daughter and son-in-law who he said broke open the museum doors. Mr. Baburao Hangal said that following mediation, they had agreed to lock the museum and hand over the keys back to him. He had also said that if they failed to do as promised, he would be forced to lodge a complaint.

Now, in a press release issued by him, Mr. Baburao Hangal has said that Ms. Anita and Mr. Talakad had failed to hand over the keys to him. He also had found out that the exhibits at the museum, with which they shared an emotional attachment, were being handled carelessly by the couple.

Advertising

Advertising

He has said that as the couple had failed to act as per their promise, he had lodged a complaint with the Hubballi Sub-urban Police Station. He has said that in connection with the same complaint, he had to wait in his car for nearly seven hours in front of the police station on Tuesday.

“I am pained by all these developments and my health has been affected. I have spent my whole life in Hubballi and now, at 90, I am facing a position where I can’t even stay in my own house. As per doctor’s advice I am proceeding to Bengaluru for treatment,” Mr. Baburao Hangal has said in the press release.

Through the press release he has also urged the Police Commissioner to direct the officials concerned to act on his complaint and provide justice to him by acting as per law.

Mr. Baburao Hangal has also said that Ganga Lahari, where his mother lived till her death, has a history of its own as several legendary musicians had visited it and stayed in the house. “Most of the family members do not want the holy house to be used for commercial purposes. So I urge upon the government to take a decision to declare it as a monument,” he has said in the press release.

Meanwhile, according to the police, no case has been registered yet in connection with the incident.