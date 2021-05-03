Gangubai Hangal’s granddaughter Madhavi Joshi dies of COVID-19

HUBBALLI

03 May 2021 18:56 IST

The legendary musician’s son Baburao is in ICU, grandson tests positive

Some of the family members of legendary vocalist late Gangubai Hanagal, including her son Baburao and grandson Arun, have tested positive for COVID-19 and another granddaughter Madhavi Joshi has succumbed to the infection.

The condition of Gangubai Hangal’s son Baburao, who is now 90 years old, is serious. He is in ICU of a private hospital in Bengaluru.

His son Arun admitted in the same hospital is on oxygen support.

Madhavi Joshi, who tested positive, developed complications and passed away in a private hospital.

All the three had recently held a press conference in Hubballi in connection with Ganga Lahari, the home of Gangubai Hangal, and wanted it to be declared a monument.

Madhavi Joshi’s husband Biswajit Joshi, a railway contractor, said that after testing positive, his wife was admitted to a private hospital in Pune in Maharashtra, but she developed complications and breathed her last. She was 55. She is survived by her husband, son Manas and daughter Aishwarya.

Madhavi Joshi wanted her grandmother’s musical tradition to continue by converting her home in Hubballi, which had been visited by legendary musicians, into a monument. She wanted it to be done either by handing it over to the government or by constituting a trust to maintain it, Mr. Biswajit Joshi said.