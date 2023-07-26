Gangster Ravi Pujari complains to HC that he is being tried in cases not part of his extradition order

July 26, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

The High Court of Karnataka has ordered issue of notice to the Central and State governments on a petition filed by gangster Ravi Pujari, who has questioned the legality of the conduct of investigation and trial in criminal cases that are not mentioned in the order of his extradition passed by a court in Sengal, a West African country, way back in 2020.

Justice Krishna S. Dixit, before whom the petition came up for hearing on Tuesday, adjourned further hearing while asking the governments to submit their responses to the petition.

Complaining that he was interrogated and chargesheets were filed against him in criminal cases other than the ones mentioned in the extradition order, it has been contended in the petition that investigation and trial in cases other than those mentioned in the extradition order are contrary to the Section 21 of the Extradition Act, 1961.

Pointing out that he had around 107 criminal cases pending against him, it has been complained in the petition that there is no progress in the cases pending against him in Maharashtra. Stating that he is cooperating in the investigation in all the cases, he also sought a direction to the authorities to complete investigation in all the cases mentioned in the extradition order.