February 24, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

A group of youths vandalised cars parked in front of houses in Hanumanthanagar around 3 a.m. on Friday. The CCTV footage of the incident showed youths, apparently in an inebriated state, throwing stones and breaking the windshields of six cars parked in front of residences on a street in Hanumanthanagar and fleeing. Police have booked a case and are trying to identify the members of the gang.