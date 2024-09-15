GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang takes away gold, silver ornaments and cash from house in Raichur

Published - September 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of three men burgled a house in Lakshmi Narasimha Layout in Raichur in the early hours of Sunday and escaped with gold, silver ornaments and cash. They have also issued a life threat to the house owner.

It is said that the gang entered the house of Basanagouda by breaking open the main door. They issued a life threat and tied up the house owner with a rope and burgled the house.

Initial reports say that 184 grams of gold, 565 grams of silver ornaments and ₹2 lakh in cash have been taken away.

The burglars covered their faces with cloth and wore hand gloves. Their activities have, however, been captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the house.

“A police team is investigating. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Fingerprint experts inspected the scene of crime,” Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who inspected the place, told The Hindu.

He added that all the burglars spoke in Kannada.

A case has been registered in the Raichur West Police Station.

Published - September 15, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.