Gang takes away gold, silver ornaments and cash from house in Raichur

A gang of three men burgled a house in Lakshmi Narasimha Layout in Raichur in the early hours of Sunday and escaped with gold, silver ornaments and cash. They have also issued a life threat to the house owner.

It is said that the gang entered the house of Basanagouda by breaking open the main door. They issued a life threat and tied up the house owner with a rope and burgled the house.

Initial reports say that 184 grams of gold, 565 grams of silver ornaments and ₹2 lakh in cash have been taken away.

The burglars covered their faces with cloth and wore hand gloves. Their activities have, however, been captured by a CCTV camera installed outside the house.

“A police team is investigating. Sniffer dogs were pressed into service. Fingerprint experts inspected the scene of crime,” Superintendent of Police Puttamadaiah, who inspected the place, told The Hindu.

He added that all the burglars spoke in Kannada.

A case has been registered in the Raichur West Police Station.