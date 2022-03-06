Gang takes away ₹4 crore in cash from bank

The loot includes gold ornaments valued at ₹1.5 crore

A gang of thieves struck at a branch of the Belagavi District Central Cooperative Bank and took away cash and valuables, in all, worth ₹5.5 crore on Saturday night.

The unidentified men broke into the bank at Saundatti probably using duplicate keys.

Morning walkers saw the bank door ajar and called the police.

The District Canine Squad was rushed to the spot. The loot included ₹4 crore in cash. The valuables, all gold ornaments, were valued at ₹1.5 crore. A case has been registered.