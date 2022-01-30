Gang strikes at temple for second time in six months

Belagavi

30 January 2022 23:56 IST

A gang of men struck at the Sri Renuka Devi Temple in Belagavi on Saturday night.

The gang broke open the lock of the temple and fled with gold and silver articles worth lakhs of rupees, the police said.

Canine squad

The District Canine Squad was rushed to the spot.

The dogs went up to the Samarth Nagar Cross where the trail ended. This is the second time in six months that the temple has been looted.

The case registered by the police the first time remains unsolved.

The police are sifting through CCTV footage for clues.