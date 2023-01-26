ADVERTISEMENT

Gang strikes at four houses near Chikkodi

January 26, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

A gang of thieves struck at four houses in some villages near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Wednesday night.

Among the houses looted was that of Vishal Pandre, an employee of a private firm in Karoshi village. Mr. Pandre has lost around ₹7 lakh in cash that he had collected from his savings and from friends for the surgery of his mother.

Similar thefts were reported from Yadagud, Belakud and Bombalawad villages near Chikkodi.

A team of officers, led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Basavaraj Yeligar, visited the houses and spoke to the victims. He promised them that special teams will be formed to investigate the case.

Members of the District Forensic Unit visited the spot and a dog squad was also pressed into service.

Meanwhile, the police said that a CCTV camera footage recorded during the night shows a six-member gang trying to break into a house.

