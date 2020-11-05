Gang strikes at APMC Market Yard, takes away cash from over 10 shops

KALABURAGI

05 November 2020 19:46 IST

Taking advantage of the reduced security, a gang of thieves struck at the APMC Market Yard and Filter Bed areas on Wednesday night and made away with cash available in the trading units. The exact amount of money stolen is yet to be established.

As per information provided by traders in the yard, the gang broke open shutter locks and grills of over 10 shops using iron rods and stole only cash kept in counter-drawers. Most of the shops targeted are in the business of farm inputs such as fertilizers and pesticides and food items. The gang has, however, not touched any other valuables in these shops. The crime has been recorded by CCTV cameras installed in some trading units.

In a lubricants shop owned by Somashekhar Kalashetty, the gang first broke open the shutter lock and then made an attempt to break the iron grill door inside. Since the grill door was strong, it could not break it open.

The gang successfully broke open the doors of an edible oil shop owned by Qayamuddin Ladji but returned with empty hands as it could not find any cash there.

Meanwhile, the traders in the APMC Yard criticised the government for reducing security.

“After the amendment to the APMC Act, the government, as part of its cost-cutting measures, has directed all APMCs in the State to reduce the number of security guards. Earlier, we had 60 security guards and there are now only 30 who work in shifts. The APMC Yard is spread over 80 acres and the number of security guards is insufficient to look after it,” Santosh Langar, a trader, told The Hindu on Thursday. He added that the police outpost in the APMC Yard too lacked staff.

APMC president Appu Kanaki, secretary Shailaja M.V. and police personnel visited the trading units on Thursday morning.