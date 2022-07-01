Gang smuggling red sanders busted

A gang smuggling red sanders using stolen cars was busted and two people were arrested by the Seshadripuram police recently. The arrested have been identified as Vignesh, 26, and Chandru, 25, both from Tamil Nadu.

The duo were stopped on the railway parallel road on June 23 during a routine check during the night, but they did not stop and tried to flee from the spot.

The police chased and caught the car and recovered red sanders. The police arrested the duo and their interrogation revealed that they were buying red sanders from forest dwellers in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh.

The police have now recovered 453 kg of red sanders worth ₹51 lakh and three cars stolen for the purpose.