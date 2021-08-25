Gang of men rape girl near Chamundi foothills in Mysuru

FIR registered at Alanahalli police station

A group of men allegedly raped a girl after assaulting her male friend near Chamundi foothills on August 24 night. The group comprised four or five men.

The girl, a college student, and her male friend were admitted to a private hospital after the assault. Both of them are out of danger. An FIR has been registered at Alanahalli police station.

A team of police personnel, including senior officials, visited the spot on August 25. The site of the alleged assault is a deserted area at the Chamundi foothills.