Gang rapes college student after assaulting her friend

MYSURU

25 August 2021 22:40 IST

The incident took place near the Chamundi foothills

In a shocking case, a girl was allegedly gang-raped and her male friend assaulted near Chamundi foothills on Tuesday night.

The gang of four to five persons assaulted the male friend, who was accompanying the girl, near Chamundi foothills in Alanahalli police station limits before raping her.

The girl, a college student, and her friend were admitted to a private hospital. Both of them are out of danger. A FIR has been filed at Alanahalli police station. The accused were believed to be under the influence of alcohol.

Advertising

Advertising

A team of police personnel, including senior police officials, visited the deserted area near Chamundi foothills on Wednesday as part of the investigation.

Concern among residents

Meanwhile, the alleged rape has sparked widespread concern and outrage among residents of Mysuru, who recently witnessed an armed robbery at a jewellery store where a gang opened fire and killed a bystander.

Minister for Co-operation S.T. Somashekar, who is also Minister in charge of Mysuru, convened a meeting with senior police officials and people’s representatives on Wednesday evening to take stock of the situation.

City Police Commissioner Chandragupta, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Pradeep Gunti, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Geetha Prasanna, MP Pratap Simha, MLAs G.T. Deve Gowda, S.A. Ramdas and L. Nagendra were present at the meeting.

Mr. Ramdas tweeted that he has spoken to the police officials and pressed for bringing the guilty to book.

Meanwhile, activists of National Students Union of India gathered near the law court complex in Mysuru and protested against the State government for its failure to protect the student and demanded immediate arrest of the culprits.

Former chairperson of State Women’s Commission and Congress leader Manjula Manasa urged the commission to take up the case suo moto and conduct an investigation.