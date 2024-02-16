GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gang of women arrested for stealing mobile phones in crowded buses

February 16, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mahadevapura police busted a gang of mobile thieves, including five women, who travelled in crowded buses to divert the attention of passengers and steal their mobile phones .

Based on a mobile theft complaint, the police kept a close watch on crowded buses and arrested the accused, identified as Radha, Rashi, Nandini, Shankaramma, and Shanthamma, and recovered 120 mobile phones worth ₹30 lakh from them.

The accused stayed in a rented house and moved around crowded buses in groups to steal phones. The accused would sell the stolen phones to their contact in Andhra Pradesh who would visit the city once in a fortnight to collect the goods in bulk.

The accused would sell the phones at throwaway prices ranging from ₹2,000 to ₹3,000 a piece and share the profits among themselves.

The gang was operating in the city for quite some time and suspected to have stolen many more phones . The police have requested people to contact the Whitefield division police if they have lost phones while travelling in buses.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.