Gang of three “ police informers “ arrested for running extortion racket

July 24, 2023 11:44 pm | Updated 11:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Sadashivanagar police on Monday arrested a gang of three people who claimed to be police personnel, abducted a para medic student and robbed ₹ 1.7 lakh from him.

The accused Arun, Rakesh, and Harish were arrested based on the complaint filed by the victim. The accused were police informers and misused their proximity to the police, and started an extortion racket, a police officer said.

According to the police, the accused who claimed to be police personnel approached students and people moving alone on the roads to rob valuables from them after threatening to foist false NDPS cases against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Using a similar modus operandi, Arun, Rakesh, and Harish abducted the para medic student from his hostel and took him in their car for around three hours threatening to book him in a drugs case, forcing him to pay ₹ 1.7 lakh for his release.

The accused have committed similar offences in Yeshwanthpur police station limits. They have been booked for extortion and robbery and taken into custody to ascertain their criminal background.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.