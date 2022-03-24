Gang of three inter-State robbers held

The Yeshwanthpur police on Thursday arrested three inter-State habitual offenders and recovered 15 gm of gold valuables and a fake pistol from them.

The accused, Amith, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, and his associates Manohar Singh and Ramesh from Rajasthan, allegedly barged into the house of a gold and cosmetic jewellery shop owner Kamal Singh on March 15. They threatened Ms. Singh, her daughter and her mother, and robbed a pair of gold earrings.

When the women tried to resist them, Amith and his friends snatched a mobile phone from one of the women. By then neighbours, on hearing the commotion, came to the house to investigate forcing the trio to flee.

In the melee, one of the gang members dropped a chit from his native town. It was in his pocket and was a vital clue, said the police who recovered the note. They were able to track down the gang members and arrest them.

“Amith had come to Bengaluru a fortnight ago and moved in with Manohar Singh and Suresh who worked in a hardware shop. He had a fake gun, a lighter in the shape of a pistol. The trio hatched a plan to rob people and threaten them with the fake gun,” said a police officer.

The accused Manohar Singh is reportedly a habitual offender and was involved in a robbery case in Rajasthan in 2019. He was arrested but jumped bail and relocated to Bengaluru. The police have taken the trio into custody to ascertain their criminal background.