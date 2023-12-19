Gang of three held for stealing laptops from PGs

December 19, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Yeshwanthpura police arrested a gang who were stealing valuables from Paying Guest (PG) accommodations in north Bengaluru. The accused Yuvara (19), Prabhu (25), and Selvaraj (42), along with other gang members used to target PGs and keep a close watch on those who leave the rooms for morning walk without locking the door.

The accused would gain entry and escape with laptops and mobile phones. Based on a series of theft cases a special team of police was formed to crack the cases who kept a close watch, before zeroing in on the accused.

With their arrest, the police recovered 50 laptops and seven mobile phones. The accused are from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh who are operating in the city, the police said. The accused had stolen 25 mobile phones from PGs in and around Yeshwanthpura police station alone.

The police have remanded the trio to judicial custody while efforts are on to track down three more accused who are presently on the run.

