Gang of three held for robbing lonely commuters at night, in the garb of offering them a drop

September 09, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police have arrested a gang of three who used to rob people, who were alone and waiting for some form of transport during night time on the city’s streets. The accused Nanjunda and his associates Girish, and Naveen used to move around the city roads during night time preying on lonely commuters.

The accused usually offered to drop off these lonely commuters, and once they got into the car take them to isolated places, threaten them with dire consequences, and rob their valuables. The accused had even forced some of the victims to transfer money online when the victim said that they did not have cash on them.

These online transactions helped the police to track down the accused and arrest them. All the three accused are cab and autorickshaw drivers by day, and gang up in the night to carry out robberies, police said. With their arrest the police have cracked three robbery cases reported in Annapoorneshwari Nagar, Jnanabharati, and Kamakshipalya police station limits.

