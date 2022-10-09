Gang of three arrested for stealing mobile phones from BMTC passengers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Govindaraja Nagar poice on Sunday arrested a gang of three who were stealing mobile phones and valuables from the passengers of BMTC buses.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan Khan, 33, Naseer, 44, and Imran Khan, 35 from Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar and Mysuru. They used to board the crowded buses during peak hours and steal valuables from passengers.

While two of them would board the bus, the third would follow by autorickshaw or on motorcycle. The two in the bus would get down and escape in the vehicle of their associate.

Based on a complaint from Govindu Devendra Reddy who lost his phone worth ₹25,000, the police tracked down the accused through the IMEI tracker.

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.