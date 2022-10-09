Gang of three arrested for stealing mobile phones from BMTC passengers

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 09, 2022 20:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Govindaraja Nagar poice on Sunday arrested a gang of three who were stealing mobile phones and valuables from the passengers of BMTC buses.

The accused have been identified as Rizwan Khan, 33, Naseer, 44, and Imran Khan, 35 from Bannerghatta Road, Jayanagar and Mysuru. They used to board the crowded buses during peak hours and steal valuables from passengers.

While two of them would board the bus, the third would follow by autorickshaw or on motorcycle. The two in the bus would get down and escape in the vehicle of their associate.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on a complaint from Govindu Devendra Reddy who lost his phone worth ₹25,000, the police tracked down the accused through the IMEI tracker.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The police have taken the accused into custody for further investigation.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
Bangalore
theft & burglary
crime
police

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app