ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three arrested for stealing laptops and phones from PGs

June 27, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mico Layout police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three and recovered 33 laptops and 40 mobile phones which they had stolen from paying guest accommodations across the city .

Based on a theft complaint, the police tracked down the accused who hailed from Tamil Nadu and worked as painters and construction labourers in the city.

According to the police, the accused used to visit the paying guest accommodations and multi storeyed residential houses on the pretext of checking for rent and steal the valuables from the rooms which were not locked and left unattended. The accused would sneak into the rooms and escape with the valuables.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused were also involved in similar cases in other States including Gujarat and Kerala, the police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US