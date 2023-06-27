HamberMenu
Gang of three arrested for stealing laptops and phones from PGs

June 27, 2023 11:43 pm | Updated 11:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mico Layout police on Tuesday arrested a gang of three and recovered 33 laptops and 40 mobile phones which they had stolen from paying guest accommodations across the city .

Based on a theft complaint, the police tracked down the accused who hailed from Tamil Nadu and worked as painters and construction labourers in the city.

According to the police, the accused used to visit the paying guest accommodations and multi storeyed residential houses on the pretext of checking for rent and steal the valuables from the rooms which were not locked and left unattended. The accused would sneak into the rooms and escape with the valuables.

The accused were also involved in similar cases in other States including Gujarat and Kerala, the police said.

