ADVERTISEMENT

Gang of three arrested for robbing mobile phones

January 07, 2023 08:28 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Mico Layout police on Saturday arrested a gang of three members and recovered 35 mobile phones worth ₹8.5 lakh which they had robbed from different people in and around the South East division for many months.

The accused had snatched an iphone from Sujith S., a city-based software engineer while he was booking a cab at Bilakahalli bus stand on December 28. The accused approached him on a scooter and sped away after snatching his phone before he could react.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed footage from as many as 90 CCTV cameras in and around the crime scene and with the help of mobile tracker system, identified the accused and arrested them. The accused are habitual offenders and part of a four-member gang operating in and around the city, a police officer said. The police are now on the lookout for the fourth accused who is on the run.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US