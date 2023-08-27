Gang of seven arrested for abducting youth and robbing him over trivial fight

August 27, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Marathahalli police on Sunday arrested a gang of seven for allegedly abducting a software engineer and robbing his valuables over a trivial fight on Saturday.

The accused, identified as Roopesh, Mohan, Sudarshan, Punith, Vinay, Abhi, and Prashanth, had a birthday party at a graveyard and got drunk. They later came to the roadside shop in the night to buy paan and cigarettes. Meanwhile, the victim Mahesh and his friends, who went to have dinner, stopped at the roadside shop to buy bananas. The seven accused in an inebriated state started arguing with the shop owner so Mahesh intervened. Enraged, the accused assaulted Mahesh. His friends Kiran and two others sensing trouble escaped on their bike, said the police.

The seven accused later forced Mahesh on one of their bikes, took him to an isolated place and assaulted him demanding to call his other friends who had escaped to the spot. They robbed his phone and bike and left him on Gunjur main road and escaped .

ADVERTISEMENT

Mahesh managed to reach home and got treatment for his injuries before approaching the police. The Marathahalli police swung into action and based on the tower location of the robbed mobile phones, tracked down the accused and arrested them.

S. Girish, DCP, Whitefield, said that the accused have been booked under abduction and robbery and remanded to judicial custody. The police will open rowdy sheets against the accused to keep them under check in future, he said .

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.